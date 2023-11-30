The Samford Bulldogs (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score an average of 57.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 57.2 the Bulldogs give up.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.

Samford is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 57.3 points.

The 61.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are 8.8 fewer points than the Spartans allow (70.3).

When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 61.5 points, it is 3-1.

The Bulldogs are making 40% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (42.1%).

The Spartans shoot 39.4% from the field, just 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 17.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 17.8 FG% AC Markham: 7.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

7.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7) Isabell West: 10.4 PTS, 61.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 61.7 FG% Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%

10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG% Dakota Reeves: 8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule