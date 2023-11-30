How to Watch the South Carolina vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Boston College vs Kentucky
- Arkansas vs Florida State
- Alabama vs Syracuse
- Missouri vs Virginia
- Duke vs Georgia
South Carolina vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score an average of 100.4 points per game, 47.7 more points than the 52.7 the Tar Heels give up.
- South Carolina has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.
- North Carolina's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.
- The Tar Heels put up 19.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Gamecocks allow (48.8).
- North Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 48.8 points.
- When South Carolina gives up fewer than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.
- The Tar Heels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (27.3%).
- The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 16.8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK, 63.6 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 11 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 15 PTS, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Chloe Kitts: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 109-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 78-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 101-19
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.