The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score an average of 100.4 points per game, 47.7 more points than the 52.7 the Tar Heels give up.

South Carolina has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.

North Carolina's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.

The Tar Heels put up 19.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Gamecocks allow (48.8).

North Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 48.8 points.

When South Carolina gives up fewer than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.

The Tar Heels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (27.3%).

The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 16.8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK, 63.6 FG%

16.8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK, 63.6 FG% Raven Johnson: 11 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 15 PTS, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15 PTS, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Chloe Kitts: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%

