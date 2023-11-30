South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in York County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
