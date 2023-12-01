South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Berkeley County, South Carolina today, we've got the information.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timberland High School at Cross High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cross, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summerville High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
