Friday's contest between the Liberty Flames (6-1) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 81-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no line set.

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 81, Charleston (SC) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-15.2)

Liberty (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Liberty has gone 5-1-0 against the spread, while Charleston (SC)'s ATS record this season is 1-5-0. A total of four out of the Flames' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Cougars' games have gone over.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars' -18 scoring differential (being outscored by three points per game) is a result of putting up 71.8 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

Charleston (SC) grabs 34 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Charleston (SC) makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 27.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.6%.

Charleston (SC) has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (210th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (168th in college basketball).

