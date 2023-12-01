The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) will play the Liberty Flames (4-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 80.1 16th 8th 60.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 37.2 5th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 4th 10.4 3pt Made 9.9 10th 19th 16.0 Assists 13.7 128th 23rd 9.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

