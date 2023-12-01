South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Dorchester County, South Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andrews High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summerville High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.