South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Florence County, South Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Christ Church High School at Johnsonville High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Orangeburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Westside High School at South Florence High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Orangeburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
