Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Georgetown County, South Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Georgetown County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Georgetown High School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waccamaw High School at Philip Simmons High School