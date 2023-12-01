South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orangeburg County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rowesville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
