The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.
  • South Carolina has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Revolutionaries are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gamecocks sit at 239th.
  • The 74.7 points per game the Gamecocks average are just 1.3 more points than the Revolutionaries give up (73.4).
  • When South Carolina scores more than 73.4 points, it is 4-0.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively South Carolina was worse in home games last season, putting up 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.
  • South Carolina drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 DePaul W 73-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/19/2023 Grand Canyon W 75-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/28/2023 Notre Dame W 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/1/2023 George Washington - Colonial Life Arena
12/6/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

