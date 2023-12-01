Friday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena (on December 1) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 win for South Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, George Washington 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-3.4)

South Carolina (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

South Carolina has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season, while George Washington is 4-2-0. The Gamecocks have a 1-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Revolutionaries have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.7 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 63.8 per outing (45th in college basketball).

South Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is pulling down 31.7 rebounds per game (235th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.8 per contest.

South Carolina knocks down 3.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.0 (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.0.

The Gamecocks average 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and allow 86.0 points per 100 possessions (118th in college basketball).

South Carolina has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (101st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.7 (283rd in college basketball).

