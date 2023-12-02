Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • Svechnikov has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 3.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:13 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

