On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Brett Pesce going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

Pesce stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Pesce has no points on the power play.

Pesce's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 77 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

