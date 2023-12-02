Two hot squads square off when the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, winners of three in a row.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • Charleston (SC) has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 183rd.
  • The Cougars score an average of 72.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.1 the Owls give up to opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.
  • The Cougars allowed fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.
  • At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%) as well.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Coastal Carolina W 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State W 84-78 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Liberty W 76-67 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island - TD Arena
12/14/2023 Citadel - TD Arena

