How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, winners of three in a row.
Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- Charleston (SC) has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 183rd.
- The Cougars score an average of 72.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.1 the Owls give up to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charleston (SC) averaged 84.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.
- The Cougars allowed fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than away (69.3) last season.
- At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than on the road (35.5%) as well.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|W 84-78
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|W 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|TD Arena
|12/14/2023
|Citadel
|-
|TD Arena
