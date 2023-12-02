Saturday's contest that pits the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) at FAU Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-64 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 16.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 152.5 total.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

FAU Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -16.5

Florida Atlantic -16.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -1400, Charleston (SC) +775

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, Charleston (SC) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-16.5)



Florida Atlantic (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Florida Atlantic has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Charleston (SC), who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Owls are 3-4-0 and the Cougars are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 155.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -9 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (230th in college basketball), and allow 73.7 per outing (240th in college basketball).

Charleston (SC) wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 34.1 rebounds per game, 148th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6.

Charleston (SC) connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) at a 27.9% rate (321st in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from deep.

Charleston (SC) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cougars commit 11.9 per game (183rd in college basketball) and force 12.1 (185th in college basketball).

