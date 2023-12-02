The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 80.1 16th 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 37.2 5th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 9.9 10th 81st 14.4 Assists 13.7 128th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

