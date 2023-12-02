How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6), who have lost five straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- High Point vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- South Carolina Upstate vs North Carolina Central (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Winthrop vs Coastal Carolina (3:30 PM ET | December 2)
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- Charleston Southern is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 156th.
- The 71.4 points per game the Buccaneers record are 12.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (83.6).
- Charleston Southern is 2-0 when scoring more than 83.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charleston Southern posted 79.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Buccaneers were better at home last year, ceding 72.1 points per game, compared to 76.7 in away games.
- In home games, Charleston Southern made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in road games (33.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 79-73
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|L 81-52
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/13/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.