Saturday's contest at The Buc Dome has the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) going head-to-head against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) at 2:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 win for Charleston Southern, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Buccaneers are coming off of an 81-35 loss to South Florida in their last game on Thursday.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 66, South Carolina State 61

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' signature victory this season came against the Mercer Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 279) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers brought home the 66-53 win at home on November 25.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Charleston Southern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Charleston Southern has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedi Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.0 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 20.7 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 18.6 points per game (scoring 58.1 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball while giving up 76.7 per contest to rank 335th in college basketball) and have a -130 scoring differential overall.

