The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) hope to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 50.9 points per game are 25.8 fewer points than the 76.7 the Buccaneers allow.

The 58.1 points per game the Buccaneers record are 11.4 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (69.5).

South Carolina State is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 58.1 points.

The Buccaneers shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 35.3% of their shots from the field, just 6.6% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedi Jackson: 14 PTS, 47 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14 PTS, 47 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 20.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Schedule