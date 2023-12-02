The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will be looking to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points lower than the 53.7% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 147th.

The Bulldogs put up 67.4 points per game, 25.8 fewer points than the 93.2 the Aggies give up.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Citadel scored 5.1 more points per game (70.6) than it did away from home (65.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 72.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.5.

In home games, Citadel made 2.1 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

