Saturday's game that pits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) at HTC Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Coastal Carolina. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

In their last time out, the Chanticleers lost 65-59 to UNC Greensboro on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 72, Charleston (SC) 69

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Chanticleers defeated the Furman Paladins on the road on November 18 by a score of 78-72.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Coastal Carolina is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Coastal Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 295) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 325) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 339) on November 15

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 355) on November 26

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Arin Freeman: 10.4 PTS, 2 STL, 35.1 FG%

10.4 PTS, 2 STL, 35.1 FG% Alancia Ramsey: 6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG%

6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG% Deaja Richardson: 15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Dalanna Carter: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers have a -32 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.1 points per game to rank 206th in college basketball and are giving up 69.7 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.