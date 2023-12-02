The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score 20.1 more points per game (89.8) than the Chanticleers allow (69.7).
  • When it scores more than 69.7 points, Charleston (SC) is 4-0.
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 89.8 points.
  • The Chanticleers put up 6.5 more points per game (65.1) than the Cougars give up (58.6).
  • When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 4-1.
  • Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Chanticleers shoot 38.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
  • The Cougars shoot 45.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Chanticleers concede.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Arin Freeman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.1 FG%
  • Alancia Ramsey: 6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG%
  • Deaja Richardson: 15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Dalanna Carter: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Charleston Southern W 78-60 HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 73-59 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 65-59 Greensboro Coliseum
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - HTC Center
12/6/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
12/10/2023 North Carolina-Pembroke - HTC Center

