The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Chanticleers have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
  • Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Chanticleers sit at 17th.
  • The 74.5 points per game the Chanticleers score are 11.4 more points than the Eagles give up (63.1).
  • Coastal Carolina is 2-3 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
  • The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.9).
  • Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Charleston (SC) L 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central L 70-58 HTC Center
11/29/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 72-70 HTC Center
12/2/2023 Winthrop - HTC Center
12/4/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) - HTC Center
12/9/2023 Wofford - HTC Center

