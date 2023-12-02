The Princeton Tigers (7-0) aim to extend a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Furman Paladins (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Furman has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 238th.
  • The Paladins score an average of 84.1 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 63.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Furman has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Furman averaged 86.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 77.5.
  • At home, the Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.3.
  • At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wyoming L 78-71 HTC Center
11/25/2023 @ UAB L 92-86 Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State W 86-78 Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/4/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Bob Jones - Timmons Arena

