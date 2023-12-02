The Furman Paladins (9-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paladin Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

Furman ranks 70th in total offense (349.3 yards per game) and 37th in total defense (322.5 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Chattanooga is putting up 399.8 total yards per game (28th-ranked). It ranks 65th in the FCS on defense (353.1 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this article, we provide all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Furman vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Furman Chattanooga 349.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.8 (15th) 322.5 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.1 (91st) 160.5 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.1 (72nd) 188.7 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.8 (23rd) 1 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (73rd) 1 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,483 yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 488 yards (44.4 ypg) on 87 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has carried the ball 165 times for a team-high 704 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Joshua Harris' team-leading 346 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 46 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 324 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyndel Dean's 23 grabs have yielded 312 yards and one touchdown.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus leads Chattanooga with 2,672 yards on 187-of-298 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 146 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Gino Appleberry Jr., has carried the ball 161 times for 695 yards (57.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has racked up 485 yards on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has racked up 999 receiving yards on 59 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayin Whatley has caught 53 passes and compiled 968 receiving yards (80.7 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Sam Phillips' 58 grabs (on 68 targets) have netted him 611 yards (50.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Furman or Chattanooga gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.