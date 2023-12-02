The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Charlotte is 6-8 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Hornets' 113.6 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves allow.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Charlotte is 6-7.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets average 111.3 points per game, 5.0 less than away (116.3). Defensively they give up 120.1 points per game at home, 4.3 less than on the road (124.4).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (124.4).

This year the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (25.5).

Hornets Injuries