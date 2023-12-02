Here's a look at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1), which currently has just one player listed, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-2) at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina has scored the eighth-most goals in the league (74 total, 3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+1) ranks 13th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 68 goals this season (3.0 per game), 20th in the league.

Buffalo's total of 77 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.

Their -9 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-250) Sabres (+195) 6.5

