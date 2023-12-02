Hurricanes vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - December 2
Here's a look at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1), which currently has just one player listed, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-2) at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina has scored the eighth-most goals in the league (74 total, 3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks 13th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 68 goals this season (3.0 per game), 20th in the league.
- Buffalo's total of 77 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their -9 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Sabres (+195)
|6.5
