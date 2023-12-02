The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) take a four-game win streak into a home contest with the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 1:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOXsports.com

FOXsports.com Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons put up 5.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (65.1).

Bowling Green is 4-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Iowa's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 23.5 more points per game (90.3) than the Falcons give up (66.8).

Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Bowling Green is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.0% from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede.

The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

Iowa Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23) Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61.0 FG%

8.7 PTS, 61.0 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Bowling Green Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 Kansas State W 77-70 Hertz Arena 12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum 12/10/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

Bowling Green Schedule