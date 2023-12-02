Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 2?
Should you bet on Jaccob Slavin to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Slavin stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Slavin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
