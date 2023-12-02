Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Bridges had 23 points in his previous game, which ended in a 129-128 win against the Nets.

Let's look at Bridges' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 30.5 PR -- 27.9 3PM 1.5 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Bridges has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' Hornets average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 105.3 points per contest, which is the best in the league.

Conceding 42.5 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.1 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

