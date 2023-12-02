The VMI Keydets (2-6) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. VMI Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose are shooting 48.5% from the field, 9% higher than the 39.5% the Keydets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Presbyterian has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.5% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets sit at 125th.

The Blue Hose's 77.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 72.1 the Keydets allow to opponents.

Presbyterian has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian scored 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 57.8 away.

At home, the Blue Hose allowed 66.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.1.

Beyond the arc, Presbyterian drained fewer trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule