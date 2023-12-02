Saturday's game that pits the VMI Keydets (2-6) versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at Cameron Hall is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of VMI. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: VMI 73, Presbyterian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: VMI (-0.1)

VMI (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

VMI has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Presbyterian, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Keydets have a 2-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blue Hose have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.1 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball.

The 33.3 rebounds per game Presbyterian accumulates rank 180th in the country. Their opponents record 32.8.

Presbyterian knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) at a 36.1% rate (93rd in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make, shooting 29.2% from deep.

Presbyterian forces 12.4 turnovers per game (172nd in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (200th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.