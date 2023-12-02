The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) play the VMI Keydets (2-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Presbyterian vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -2.5 151.5

Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 151.5 points three times.

Presbyterian has an average point total of 148.4 in its contests this year, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Hose are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Presbyterian has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Blue Hose have a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Presbyterian, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Presbyterian vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 3 42.9% 77.3 149.4 71.1 143.2 139.8 VMI 2 33.3% 72.1 149.4 72.1 143.2 146.5

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The 77.3 points per game the Blue Hose put up are 5.2 more points than the Keydets allow (72.1).

Presbyterian is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Presbyterian vs. VMI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 4-3-0 1-2 5-2-0 VMI 3-3-0 3-3 2-4-0

Presbyterian vs. VMI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Presbyterian VMI 5-9 Home Record 6-8 0-15 Away Record 1-14 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

