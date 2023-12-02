The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose average just 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (63.9).
  • Presbyterian has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
  • Western Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Catamounts record 61 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 56.5 the Blue Hose give up.
  • When Western Carolina scores more than 56.5 points, it is 1-2.
  • Presbyterian is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61 points.
  • This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede.
  • The Blue Hose shoot 42.8% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Catamounts allow.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 13.3 PTS, 62 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
  • Christina Kline: 6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Nuria Cunill: 4.6 PTS, 68.2 FG%

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 64-51 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/25/2023 Morehead State W 65-59 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/29/2023 North Carolina Central W 76-58 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/2/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/6/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
12/15/2023 South Carolina State - Templeton Physical Education Center

