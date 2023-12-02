How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose average just 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (63.9).
- Presbyterian has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
- Western Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Catamounts record 61 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 56.5 the Blue Hose give up.
- When Western Carolina scores more than 56.5 points, it is 1-2.
- Presbyterian is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61 points.
- This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede.
- The Blue Hose shoot 42.8% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Catamounts allow.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13.3 PTS, 62 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
- Christina Kline: 6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Nuria Cunill: 4.6 PTS, 68.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 64-51
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Morehead State
|W 65-59
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/29/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 76-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/15/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.