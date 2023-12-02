The Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats square off in the Gator Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Carolina.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: San Jose State (-10)

Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Clemson (-5.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!