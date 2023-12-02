The Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats take the field in the Gator Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Carolina.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Paladin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 8
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 23
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: San Jose State (-10)

Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 29
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Clemson (-7)

