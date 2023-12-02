The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups in store, including those involving South Carolina schools. Among those games is the Chattanooga Mocs squaring off against the Furman Paladins in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

