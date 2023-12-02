How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) will look to halt a four-game losing run when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bulldogs have dropped five games straight.
South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 31st.
- The Bulldogs average only 4.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Buccaneers give up (74.1).
- When it scores more than 74.1 points, South Carolina State is 1-1.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (71.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed away (87.2).
- At home, South Carolina State drained 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 82-59
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 92-74
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Furman
|L 86-78
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
