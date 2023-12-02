The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) will look to halt a four-game losing run when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bulldogs have dropped five games straight.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 31st.

The Bulldogs average only 4.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Buccaneers give up (74.1).

When it scores more than 74.1 points, South Carolina State is 1-1.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed away (87.2).

At home, South Carolina State drained 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

