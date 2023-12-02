Saturday's contest between the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) matching up at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State 76, Charleston Southern 73

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina State (-3.7)

South Carolina State (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Charleston Southern has a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Carolina State, who is 5-2-0 ATS. The Buccaneers have gone over the point total in two games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 14.0 points per game, with a -112 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.6 points per game (278th in college basketball), and allow 83.6 per outing (349th in college basketball).

South Carolina State wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It records 34.0 rebounds per game, 161st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.0.

South Carolina State makes 4.5 three-pointers per game (346th in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than its opponents.

South Carolina State forces 15.4 turnovers per game (37th in college basketball) while committing 14.5 (332nd in college basketball).

