Saturday's game that pits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston Southern, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 2.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 76-58 victory against Queens (NC).

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 66, South Carolina State 61

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature victory this season came against the Queens (NC) Royals, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 346) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 76-58 win at home on November 29.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

The Buccaneers have tied for the 82nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, South Carolina State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Rakyha Reid: 4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG% Jordan Releford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40) Taniya McGown: 6.4 PTS, 59.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 18.6 points per game, with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 50.9 points per game (346th in college basketball), and allow 69.5 per contest (277th in college basketball).

