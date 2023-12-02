South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) meet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Buc Dome. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)
- Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raquan Brown: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charleston Southern Rank
|Charleston Southern AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|155th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|363rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|268th
|12
|Assists
|14
|105th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
