The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 82nd 75.6 Points Scored 68.7 255th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 29.2 306th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th 70th 14.6 Assists 11.7 289th 348th 14.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

