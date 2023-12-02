When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Stefan Noesen find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 77 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:01 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:17 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 8:25 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

