Will Teuvo Teravainen light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • Teravainen has scored in seven of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated three goals and two assists.
  • Teravainen's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:48 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

