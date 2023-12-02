The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts are shooting 48.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 40.5% the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Western Carolina has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 208th.

The Catamounts put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 68.3 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Western Carolina is 5-0.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina put up more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (67.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Catamounts conceded 7.5 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (73.3).

At home, Western Carolina made 9.6 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Western Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (31%).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule