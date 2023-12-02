Saturday's game features the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) clashing at Paul Porter Arena (on December 2) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 victory for Western Carolina.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Paul Porter Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 73, Gardner-Webb 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-6.9)

Western Carolina (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Gardner-Webb's record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, while Western Carolina's is 3-2-0. The Runnin' Bulldogs have hit the over in three games, while Catamounts games have gone over one time.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.2 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball.

Western Carolina wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.8 boards. It grabs 38.3 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.5.

Western Carolina makes 8 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Western Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 9.3 per game (25th in college basketball) and force 9.2 (347th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.