The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • Caleb Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DQ Nicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brendan Mykalcio: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Lucas Stieber: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
198th 70.7 Points Scored 73.9 124th
48th 65.5 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 33.6 69th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th
193rd 12.8 Assists 12.5 221st
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.