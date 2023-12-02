The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gardner-Webb -3.5 139.5

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Western Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.

Western Carolina has a 143.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, four more points than this game's point total.

Western Carolina is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Western Carolina has won in each of the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Catamounts are undefeated in two games this season when they're the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Western Carolina has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gardner-Webb 3 50% 73 151.2 68.3 133.6 141.5 Western Carolina 2 40% 78.2 151.2 65.3 133.6 142.1

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The Catamounts put up 9.9 more points per game (78.2) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (68.3).

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Western Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gardner-Webb 4-2-0 0-1 3-3-0 Western Carolina 3-2-0 2-0 1-4-0

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gardner-Webb Western Carolina 8-5 Home Record 9-5 6-10 Away Record 6-9 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 10-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 64 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

