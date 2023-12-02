The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose score only 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (63.9).
  • When it scores more than 63.9 points, Presbyterian is 5-0.
  • Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Catamounts score 61.0 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 56.5 the Blue Hose give up.
  • Western Carolina has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.
  • Presbyterian is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61.0 points.
  • The Catamounts shoot 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.
  • The Blue Hose make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% more than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Lonasia Brewer: 10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%
  • Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%
  • Tyja Beans: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%
  • Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
  • Audrey Meyers: 7.9 PTS, 63.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Campbell L 70-52 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 69-58 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia State L 90-57 Ramsey Center
12/2/2023 Presbyterian - Ramsey Center
12/5/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville - Ramsey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.