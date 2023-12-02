The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose score only 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (63.9).

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Presbyterian is 5-0.

Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The Catamounts score 61.0 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 56.5 the Blue Hose give up.

Western Carolina has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Presbyterian is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61.0 points.

The Catamounts shoot 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.

The Blue Hose make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% more than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG% Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG% Tyja Beans: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Audrey Meyers: 7.9 PTS, 63.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule