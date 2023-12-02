How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose score only 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (63.9).
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, Presbyterian is 5-0.
- Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Catamounts score 61.0 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 56.5 the Blue Hose give up.
- Western Carolina has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.
- Presbyterian is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61.0 points.
- The Catamounts shoot 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.
- The Blue Hose make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% more than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%
- Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%
- Tyja Beans: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%
- Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
- Audrey Meyers: 7.9 PTS, 63.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 70-52
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|L 69-58
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia State
|L 90-57
|Ramsey Center
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/5/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Ramsey Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.